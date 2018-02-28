Instagram

As far as fanbases go, the Tool army is an especially tortured group. It’s been nearly 14 years since the prog-rock giants released their last album 10,000 Days, and in all that time, their many fans glom onto every rumor, every innuendo, every “update” out there as a little ray of light at the end of the tunnel, lush with intricate polyrhythms and crunchy bass riffs.

The most solid evidence yet that Tool was well on their way to finishing their long-awaited fifth studio album came two weeks ago when the group’s frontman Maynard James Keenan tweeted, “Started getting music files from the boys w the word FINAL in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging. That in theory means the tracks won’t change out from under me while I’m trying to write stories and melodies to them. In theory. Still waiting for the FINAL on 1.” He then added, “But way ahead. Words & Melodies 100% DONE on all but 1. Someday we’ll track them. Long way from the finish line, but at least we’re closer.”

Hope reigned. Tool fans swooned. Then Maynard deleted the tweets and let’s just say people didn’t take it very well. As Spin pointed out, fans took to the band’s subreddit to share their bewilderment and frustration. “I’m leaving incredibly sad.” Jackle02 wrote. “I bet he posted that big update after having a few (many) glasses of wine, and then ended up regretting it. That’s the only scenario in which I can imagine Maynard being so forthright with specific details about the album progress,” Rpov posited. “Just make music, do shows, sell wine. Be merry,” Honkimon advised.

Though Tool fans are probably right to adopt a “fool me once, shame on you,” posture, signs are more positive than ever that we might get to hear a new album from the band in 2019 perhaps. Adam Jones, the band’s guitarist recently shared a picture to his Instagram that seemed to confirm Maynard’s tweets, a post that is still notably active by the way.