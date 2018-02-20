~ Huge fun & honor performing all the new tunes for Guinea pigs Sebastian & #KingBuzz b4 the recording starts in March. Still instrumentals with Mjk in town working on killer lyrics. Exciting! ————————–Repost from @sebastianbach @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost How lucky am I? Spent yesterday getting my face melted by 3/4 of TOOL at the TOOL headquarters / rehearsal Studio. My very own private Tool show just missing the vocals! This is not just your average simple rock and roll music. This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric and right when you get into a groovy trance you get beat over the head with riffs so heavy it feels like a TOOL. Some tunes were so pummelling it felt like I was getting a deep tissue massage! in fact they could call the record that. No song was shorter than 7 minutes and some were 20 minutes long! Just my idea of how to spend the perfect day! Thank you so much to my great friend Adam Jones and Justin Chancellor on bass for your hospitality! Danny Carey you are one of the most talented drummers I have ever seen in my life and such a nice fun dude! You are all inspirations to me & thank you so much for the great preview! I can only Imagine what the Majestic vocals of Maynard James Keenan would sound like on top of this music. If it's as delicious as his wine is, then I am buying this record for sure! 🎛️🔈🍷cheers guys ! It was also great to see Buzz Osbourne the guitar player for The Melvins, who I last saw backstage in Seattle (I think) when we were drinking beers with Chris Cornell decades ago. Always good to see someone still doing great so many years down the line! #Melvins #Tool #MathRock #Rehearsal #rock #survivors
The next Tool album has famously been on its way for a long time now — 10,000 Days, their most recent album, came out in 2006 — and now, it finally looks like it might actually come pretty soon. A couple months ago, Danny Carey, the band’s drummer, said that the album will be out in 2018, and in January, guitarist Adam Jones wrote of the album, “Music is done. Lyrics coming in hard.”
All of this hope might not be so false, as Jones said in another album update. Sebastian Bach posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of him and most of Tool, and he had good things to say about the songs in progress that he got to hear:
“This is not just your average simple rock and roll music. This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric and right when you get into a groovy trance you get beat over the head with riffs so heavy it feels like a TOOL. Some tunes were so pummeling it felt like I was getting a deep tissue massage! In fact, they could call the record that. No song was shorter than 7 minutes and some were 20 minutes long!”
“Alright then. Picture this if you will: 10 to 2AM, X, Yogi DMT, and box of Krispy Kremes in my “need to know pose” , just outside Area 51…”