The next Tool album has famously been on its way for a long time now — 10,000 Days, their most recent album, came out in 2006 — and now, it finally looks like it might actually come pretty soon. A couple months ago, Danny Carey, the band’s drummer, said that the album will be out in 2018, and in January, guitarist Adam Jones wrote of the album, “Music is done. Lyrics coming in hard.”

All of this hope might not be so false, as Jones said in another album update. Sebastian Bach posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of him and most of Tool, and he had good things to say about the songs in progress that he got to hear: