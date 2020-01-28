Meek Mill Is Reportedly At Fault For His Heated Argument With Nicki Minaj

Earlier this week, news broke that Meek Mill had gotten into a heated argument with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Perry. According to TMZ, the argument took place after a coincidental run-in between Mill, Minaj, and Perry as they were all doing some shopping at a Hollywood store. Initial reports pointed the blame at Perry for the altercation, citing that he had aggressively approached Mill. Attempting to calm the situation down, Mill asked to speak to Perry privately, which Perry had no interest in doing. In his response, Perry called Mill a “p***y” sparking the altercation.

Now, we are hearing a new side of the story. Perry’s party denies being at blame in the matter saying he did not “approach Meek by any means.” In a recent update to TMZ, those close to Minaj and Perry name Mill as the instigator of the heated argument which, according to them, was sparked by the Philly rapper staring the couple down as the walked into the Hollywood store.

Just minutes after Minaj and Perry walked into the Hollywood store, they were met by a staredown from Mill. The couple took offense to the action from Meek, sparking the argument. The couple insists they did not approach Mill, but rather, the encounter was merely coincidental.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.