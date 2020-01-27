Meek Mill And Roddy Ricch Drop ‘Letter To Nipsey’ Following Its Grammy Debut

Nipsey Hussle was honored with a big tribute at the Grammy Awards last night, and it featured a snippet of a then-unreleased song from Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch. Now, the pair have shared the new track, “Letter To Nipsey.”

Mill begins the track by reflecting on Hussle’s memorial service at the Staples Center and on his lasting legacy: “I just left your viewing at the Staples Center / Obama wrote you a letter, yeah, you made it, n**** / I even heard you had some plans to come to Vegas with us / And them suckers could never kill you, it only made you bigger.”

Ricch sings on the chorus, “I wish I knew when the storm came / How many tears did you cry when you lost someone? / We did this sh*t all for the gutter / Did this sh*t for my lil’ brother / Had to stand through these tears ’cause I see you every time my eyes close / Asking myself why you had to go, but only God knows.”

Listen to “Letter To Nipsey” above, and find the full list of last night’s Grammy nominees and winners here.

