In January of 2022, Meek Mill teamed up with Kevin Hart and Michael Rubin to donate $15 million to 110 Philadelphia schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Now that it’s 2023, they’re supporting the city again by donating $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the money will go toward scholarships at 60 “private and parochial schools in need,” helping kids from low-to-moderate incomes. It will also go toward funding laptops, tablets, and WiFi connections.

Mill and Ruby both launched the non-profit organization Reform Alliance alongside Jay-Z in 2019, which just recently posted bail for 20 women incarcerated at Philadelphia’s Riverside Correctional Facility. “The women, who were unable to afford bail, will now be able to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones. Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with the goal of 15 more women being released in the coming week,” the organization wrote on Instagram.

“For families impacted by the criminal justice system, the holidays can be an extremely challenging time,” Mill wrote in a statement. “No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.