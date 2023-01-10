It was all good just a week ago, quite literally, for rapper Meek Mill. During the musician’s visit to Accra, Ghana, for Afrochella, the “Going Bad” rapper made good on his promise to deliver cinematic new visuals in the new year. Unfortunately, one of those visuals has landed the Philadelphia native in hot water. The initial overwhelming warm embrace he received from the Ghanaian people didn’t stop fans in the region from quickly checking Meek for filming a music video inside the country’s presidential home.

Ghana has shown me the most love I’ve ever felt at once!!! Thankyou — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 31, 2022

After posting the official visual to social media, the Ghanaian people called out Meek Mill and the Ghanaian government for being careless. The visual, which featured aerial shots of the grounds, could present a potential security risk to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s safety.

Meek Mill really shot a music video at Jubilee House?😱 This is the lowest point we can get as a country What happened to “Jubilee House is a security zone”🤷🏿 Even American Embassy in Ghana, you can’t take pictures and Ghana 🇬🇭 allows Jubilee House to become studio.We are FINISH pic.twitter.com/IddMo26j30 — Daniel Sackitey (@_danielsackitey) January 9, 2023

Director of Diaspora Affairs & Minister of Interior, y’all really get questions answer for that Meek Mill video oooo.. how’s a drone being flown over the Jubilee house? As innnnnn???? You can’t even shoot a photo at the Independence Square & not get jumped at by ‘security’ Herh! — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) January 8, 2023

As the tweets began to flood in, Meek Mill quickly acted by removing the visuals from all of his platforms and immediately issuing an apology. “No video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana,” he wrote.

To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

Meek later apologized to President Akufo-Addo’s office, ensuring that he wasn’t aware of the harm he brought to him. Meek asked for forgiveness for his ignorance from the Ghanaian that despite his hiccup, he’s “still gonna push to make the connection between Black people in America and Africa.”

My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

Based on the responses to his apology, it seems his Ghanaian fans as willing to forgive him. But just in case, Meek may want to delete his social media accounts again, at least until it blows over.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.