Meek Mill Shares A New Update On The Status Of His Joint Album With Nipsey Hussle

Prior to his tragic passing last March, Nipsey Hussle revealed in an interview with LA’s REAL 92.3 that he and Meek Mill had begun work on a joint album that would arrive in the summer of 2019. “We’ve been cutting ideas and just getting in,” he said. “We got a couple records that’s gonna go off for the summer.” Just weeks after the interview, Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles.

In the months following his death, many have wondered about the odds of that joint album ever seeing the light of day. During a recent Twitter Q&A with Mill, one fan took the chance and asked him about it. Mill’s response was brief: “We never finished it… it’s songs left but they for his family!”

We never finished it… it’s songs left but they for his family! https://t.co/vz4UY8SCG9 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time Mill has been asked about the album. In an interview with GQ last December, he revealed how far they’d gotten. “I started doing verses to ones and he started doing verses but we never finished,” he said, adding that, at most, the album was “20 percent, 30 percent, not even halfway done.”

News on the joint album comes just days after Mill released “Believe,” with Justin Timberlake. You can listen to it here.

