Over the years, Meek Mill and Robert Kraft’s relationship has been quite interesting to watch. The “Expensive Pain” rapper and New England Patriot’s Chief Executive Officer bond was strengthened when Kraft served as a key financial contributor toward the #FreeMeek movement via his Reform Alliance to backed in 2017 to fight for the rapper’s release from prison. Although the pair since collaborated in many ways, Meek’s latest post on Twitter revealed another large initiative on the horizon.

As confirmed by Kraft’s recent interview with People, Meek Mill and former New England Patriot star quarterback Tom Brady will be joining the businessmen’s $25 million antisemitism initiative. The multi-level campaign organized by Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism aims to educate Americans on how to fight antisemitism.

“What’s happening in America today, it is a big part of my life. There’s been work done that shows that 50% of Americans do not realize that antisemitism is any problem, and the Jewish population is roughly 2.4% of the population in the US but yet receives over 55% of the hate crimes,” said Kraft.

As part of the campaign’s social media campaign, supporters are encouraged to use the designed blue emoji to show their support and as a visual “symbol of solidarity.” Brady is on board and will be using it across his posts once the campaign begins. When discussing the former New England Patriot, Kraft said, “He and I are still very tight, and he will be using this blue emoji when we kick off again.”

Education on the matter is important to Kraft. He revealed that he encouraged Meek to join him on a visit to Poland citing he wanted the musician “see what went on” in Holocaust death camps.

