Meek Mill’s new album Expensive Pain is out now and today, he followed its release with a music video for the reflective title track.

The video splices together clips from Meek’s lavish life, from riding in private jets and relaxing at luxury resorts to playing chess with his friends and shopping for new Richard Mille watches. Interludes sprinkled throughout the video use clips from Meek’s battle rap DVD days to contrast his gritty comeup with his glitzy current.

Meek’s album, which features appearances from A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, British rapper Giggs, Kehlani, Lil Baby & Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Vory, and Young Thug, finds Meek exploring new territory and stretching his creative faculties, whether that’s finding new styles of beats to rap over or trying his hand at Autotuned crooning. After releasing the album alongside new videos for “On My Soul” and “Intro (Hate On Me),” Meek received praise from frequent collaborator Drake, who expressed his pride in his colleague.

Watch Meek Mill’s “Expensive Pain” video above.

Expensive Pain is out now via Atlantic Records and Maybach Music Group. You can stream it here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.