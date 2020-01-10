Meek Mill’s struggles with the legal system are are well-known, especially in light of his Free Meek documentary which detailed his ordeal, but now it seems that even talking about his dealings with the justice system is bringing more legal drama to his doorstep. According to local Philadelphia news outlet Billy Penn, a former Philly police officer filed suit against Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and Amazon for defamation over her inclusion in Free Meek, claiming the series falsely implies she was corrupt.

The former officer, Saqueta Williams, appeared in a screenshot of Philadelphia’s “Do Not Call” list that shows up in the fourth episode focusing on the list and its implications on Meek’s case. The list is described as an informal index that “names more than 60 cops whom the district attorney’s office avoids summoning to testify in court, due to credibility issues.” Williams was included on the list after being arrested for drawing her gun during an off-duty altercation outside of a North Philly bar, but she was later acquitted. Her attorneys argue that including her photo and name alongside the list as its function is being described amounts to defamation, painting her as a dirty officer.

The lawsuit alleges that Williams “suffered harm to her reputation and emotional duress as a result” of being included in the documentary, asking for compensatory damages. She is reportedly the only officer who appears on the list to file claim against the series’ creators. The lawsuit also includes Roc Nation, Amazon.com, Inc., and Rolling Stone publisher Wenner Media as defendants.

