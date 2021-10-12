The obsession with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s romance has made its way to the cover of British GQ, with the inimitable Molly Lambert tasked with documenting the new couple in their element. And she does not disappoint, prompting Megan to recall some of her earliest impressions of falling for MGK, aka Colson Barker, aka rapper-turned-pop-punk-revivalist and strange beef instigator. Though they really connected on set of their recently-released film, Midnight In The Switchgrass, the pair actually met once before at a GQ party. Yet, that night, the pair didn’t really connect, beyond one epic line from MGK.

“I don’t remember your face… And I definitely would have remembered his face,’” Megan said. “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”

Megan shared more of her thoughts about that night: “I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet,” she continued. “We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away. It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night.” To MGK: “Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you. It was better that I didn’t know.”

If that doesn’t make you want to read the whole feature, I don’t know what will! Check out the full cover story here.