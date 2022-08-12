Megan Thee Stallion had a big night yesterday: Aside from releasing her new album Traumazine, she was also the guest host of The Tonight Show. Aside from co-helming the episode with Jimmy Fallon, she also played the more traditional role of interview guest. During that chat, she revealed she recorded over 50 songs for Traumazine, 18 of which ended up on the album.

Fallon asked Meg how she knows when an album is ready and she responded:

“I feel like it just feels good. Like, I literally… this is the longest time I’ve ever taken to record an album. Like, I had at least 50 songs recorded for this, and we only chose 18. It was hard because as an artist sometimes, your label can kind of try to control you and tell you what to do, and they kind of pick your songs for you. But I feel like I made it a point to write all songs that I loved and I like and that meant something to me, so out of however many songs I wrote, all of them feel good to me. I could put out all 50 of those songs and they still mean something to me.”

The tracks that didn’t make Traumazine could end up coming out at some point, though: The host asked if the unused songs just go “in the vault” and Meg replied, “They go in the vault, but I think… I do stuff like release mixtapes and things like that, just to keep my hotties on their toes, like, ‘Hey, I’m about to drop something.'”

Traumazine is out now via 1501 Certified/300 Entertainment. Listen to it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.