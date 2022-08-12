It is currently Megan Thee Stallion season: She’s just hours removed from releasing her new album Traumazine and shortly before that, she took over The Tonight Show by co-hosting alongside Jimmy Fallon.

She first popped up mid-way through the monologue and had a bunch of fun from the get-go, breaking even more than the famously break-heavy Fallon during some monologue jokes. Later on, she joined Fallon in writing some thank you notes, closing with, “Thank you Earth, for taking ‘hot girl summer’ way too literally.”

They also did some-hip-hop mad libs, starting by coming up with some words based on random prompts, then inserting them into hip-hop songs. Naturally, they had Meg do “Savage,” which ended up being about beans and farting.

Elsewhere in the show, she got interviewed by Fallon and spoke some about Traumazine, saying she’s looking to take control of her own narrative with the personal album. Her dog 4oe also had a few show-stealing moments. Megan and Fallon also teamed up to interview Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer, during which Meg declared her character Nancy is a “hot girl” and had fun interrogating her about Nancy’s romantic history.

Watch clips from the episode above and below.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.