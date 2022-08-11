Megan Thee Stallion is moving fast with the Traumazine release. The “Plan B” rapper just shared the name of her new album earlier this week in a wicked morbid teaser clip. It’s due out on August 12 and the tracklist announcement for Traumazine shows that Megan Thee Stallion has made a lot of phone calls to gather a group of guests that includes Future, Latto, Rico Nasty, Dua Lipa, and more.

Yes, “Plan B” is among the 18 tracks on Traumazine, as is the recently released “Pressurelicious” featuring Future. Latto is featured on “Budget,” while Dua Lipa appears on the album-closing single, “Sweetest Pie.” Also appearing alongside Megan Thee Stallion on Traumazine are Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, and Sauce Walka, Big Pokey & Lil Keke on the “Southside Royalty Freestyle.”

Check out the complete tracklist along with the album artwork for Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine below.

1. “NDA”

2. “Ungrateful” feat. Key Glock

3. “Not Nice”

4. “Budget” feat. Latto

5. “Her”

6. “Gift & A Curse”

7. “Ms. Nasty”

8. “Who Me” feat. Pooh Shiesty

9. “Red Wine”

10. “Scary” feat. Rico Nasty

11. “Anxiety”

12. “Flip Flop”

13. “Consistency” feat. Jhene Aiko

14. “Star” feat. Lucky Daye

15. “Pressurelicious” feat. Future

16. “Plan B”

17. “Southside Royalty Freestyle” feat. Sauce Walka, Big Pokey & Lil Keke

18. “Sweetest Pie” feat. Dua Lipa

Traumazine arrives 8/12. Pre-order it here.

