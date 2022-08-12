Music

Listeners React To The Sensual Nature Of Megan Thee Stallion’s New Song ‘Red Wine’ From ‘Traumazine’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Megan Thee Stallion is many things. Talented, charismatic, fun-loving, and confident. One thing she is not is shy about her sex appeal and enjoyment of coitus. Amidst the excitement of her new album Traumazine dropping, listeners cannot help but question who or what inspired her behavior on “Red Wine.”

Like many songs from the 27-year-old, “Red Wine” vividly discusses body parts and how she wants to use them. The moans throughout the chorus add a whole other layer of sexiness to the record produced by Bankroll Got it, Shawn “Source” Jarrett, Whethan, and Dwilly. Following along with Meg’s energy, listeners are either feeling sexy themselves, desirous of sex or marveling at the blatant vulgarity the Houston Hottie expresses.

“Red Wine” is one of the 18 tracks off of Megan Thee Stallion’s new album Traumazine. The album, led by the singles “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future also includes guest appearances from Latto, Lucky Daye, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, and more. Traumazine comes a little under two years after her debut album Good News, though she has kept listeners well fed in the interim, especially with the 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties.

Listen to “Red Wine” above.

Traumazine is out now via 1501 Certified and 300 Entertainment. Listen to it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×