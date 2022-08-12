Megan Thee Stallion is many things. Talented, charismatic, fun-loving, and confident. One thing she is not is shy about her sex appeal and enjoyment of coitus. Amidst the excitement of her new album Traumazine dropping, listeners cannot help but question who or what inspired her behavior on “Red Wine.”

Like many songs from the 27-year-old, “Red Wine” vividly discusses body parts and how she wants to use them. The moans throughout the chorus add a whole other layer of sexiness to the record produced by Bankroll Got it, Shawn “Source” Jarrett, Whethan, and Dwilly. Following along with Meg’s energy, listeners are either feeling sexy themselves, desirous of sex or marveling at the blatant vulgarity the Houston Hottie expresses.

she detatched her pssy, melted it down to titanium and steel then turned it into a hard drive and when she plugged it into her laptop, this is what she heard https://t.co/hiJyYGVqa6 — ✯︎ (@chIoeandhalIe) August 12, 2022

“Red Wine” by Megan Thee Stallion got me feeling sexy asf 🥰 #TRAUMAZINE pic.twitter.com/2OXuI5f29t — Chakra Flocka🤎✨ (@aaliyahsmuva) August 12, 2022

SLAP THE DICK ON YO FO HEAD?????? https://t.co/n4Wz8MwA0r — َ faranoa ceo (@ungodlywests) August 12, 2022

Definitely gettin my back beat in to this #traumazine https://t.co/JH1JnFlBpv — pretty brown (@goldenchile_) August 12, 2022

“Red Wine” is one of the 18 tracks off of Megan Thee Stallion’s new album Traumazine. The album, led by the singles “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future also includes guest appearances from Latto, Lucky Daye, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, and more. Traumazine comes a little under two years after her debut album Good News, though she has kept listeners well fed in the interim, especially with the 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties.

Listen to “Red Wine” above.

Traumazine is out now via 1501 Certified and 300 Entertainment. Listen to it here.

