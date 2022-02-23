Megan Thee Stallion isn’t pulling any punches of late, using her Instagram to call out anyone who falsely represents her dealings in court. In one major case, Meg took Carl Crawford, the founder of her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, to task for celebrating the dismissal of her lawsuit asking the court to allow her to release music after 1501 blocked her from doing so. In a post calling Crawford a bully, she reminded him that she currently has other cases against him, including a new one to force 1501 to count her latest project off her contracted term of four albums.

In the other major case, Meg was due to go to court over the assault case against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her in the feet in 2020. However, before the hearing could begin, gossip blogger DJ Akademiks tweeted a major development, prompting Megan to call him out for being on Tory’s payroll.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: Any reports of Tory Lanez's DNA not being found on the weapon in the Megan Thee Stallion case are FALSE. Today's pre-trial hearing was just postponed to April 5 and that fake news tweet was sent out before the hearing even started. #megantheestallion #torylanez — Eileen Reslen (@EileenReslen) February 23, 2022

“BREAKING,” Akademiks wrote. “It was revealed in court a few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.” However, he quickly deleted the misinforming tweet when he was alerted that the hearing hadn’t even begun yet. By then, though, the damage was done, and the effectiveness of the maneuver was shot to holes. Even so, Meg took the opportunity to drag Akademiks for spreading the false info.

“Court ain’t even started so why y’all ready to start lying?” she wondered on her own Instagram Story. “I know some of yall blogs on payroll but please dont get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS. And to my haters… keep making yourself look stupid idc.” She continued her retaliation by naming Akademiks specifically, writing, “Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Yall tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks Why are you lying? What did you gain?”

Megan Thee Stallion responds to DJ Akademiks’s tweet about the Tory Lanez case: pic.twitter.com/gKhRCfmflH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2022

Akademiks later tried to clean up the error, claiming that he had seen court documents backing up his statements, but with the next hearing in April, it’ll be a while before anything he says is confirmed — let alone what the ultimate verdict will be. Meanwhile, Nancy Dillon, a real reporter for Rolling Stone, shot down Akademiks’ explanation, tweeting “There was ZERO mention of DNA at the Tory Lanez hearing today.” Again, check those sources, folks.

UPDATE: Tory Lanez trial adjourned til April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client. (I saw this doc myself.. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine) — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 23, 2022