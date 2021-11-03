More than a year after Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, a hearing date for the case has been set. The rapper currently faces two felony assault charges: assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in his vehicle. According to Rolling Stone, a preliminary hearing for the case will occur next month on December 14. Tory will not take a plea deal, as previous reports suggested he would do.

Tory and his team allegedly held “meaningful discussions” about a plea deal in the case, despite him previously pleading not guilty. Despite this, his defense attorney, Shawn Holley, maintained his client’s innocence in a statement to Rolling Stone. “As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case,” Holley said at the time. “This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and [Tory Lanez]’s plea of not guilty stands.”

It’s been a bumpy road for Tory, as he was recently forced to pay a bail increase due to a violation. Tory made a surprise appearance during DaBaby’s Rolling Loud set in Miami, where Megan Thee Stallion was also set to perform. This violated a restraining order Megan had in place against him, which prohibited him from coming within 100 feet of her. As a result, his bail was increased from $190,000 to $250,000.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.