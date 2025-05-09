Megan Thee Stallion has become a fixture at New York’s Met Gala (you can check out her look from this year here), and clearly she enjoys dressing up for the fancy dinner party, because she has just announced her own gala. This one is for her own Pete & Thomas Foundation, and will take place on July 16 at Gotham Hall in New York City. It will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson with music provided by DJ D-Nice. Honorees will include influential figures in culture, sports, business and philanthropy.

Megan launched the Pete & Thomas Foundation, which is titled after her parents’ surnames (Megan’s last name is Pete), in 2022, with the aim of offering financial assistance to organizations supporting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved areas in Houston in the education, health, and housing industries.

At the time, Megan said in a statement: “Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career. My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

You can find more information about the foundation’s future plans here.