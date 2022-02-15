Megan Thee Stallion’s never been shy about sharing her wealth or using her platform to advocate for improvements to society. Now, though, she’ll be doing so in her parents’ names after launching the Pete And Thomas Foundation to uplift and help women, children, senior citizens, and underserved areas in Houston.

The Foundation, which will primarily offer financial assistance to similarly aligned organizations, will have three major areas of focus: education, health, and housing. To address the first, Thee Stallion plans to offer scholarships and resources for underserved communities, while for health, the foundation will provide assistance for cancer care, food insecurity, and mental health. In housing, the foundation will address the issues facing seniors and single mothers affected by “financial emergencies and natural disasters.”

In a press release, Megan said, “Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career. My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

For more information, you can visit the foundation’s website.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.