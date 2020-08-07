Scanning the last half-decade of hip-hop, Megan The Stallion and Cardi B both enjoyed lengthy moments in the spotlight upon their arrival to mainstream music. Cardi’s moment came in late-2017 with the rising success of her “Bodak Yellow” single and continued throughout 2018 thanks to her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. Megan Thee Stallion’s success would begin at the top of 2019 as her Tina Snow standout, “Big Ole Freak,” was released and began her mainstay on the singles charts with efforts like “Cash Sh*t” and “Savage.” Fast-forward to the present and Cardi and Megan are both two of music’s most popular acts, so it’s only right they join forces for a new anthem.

Announced earlier this week, Cardi and Megan’s “Wap” touches down right on schedule, becoming the two rappers’ first collaboration. Fans first became aware of the possibility of the Cardi and Megan working together after DJ Khaled revealed a single existed between the two artists. Days after the announcement and less 48 hours before the song released, fans crashed Cardi B’s website as they all rushed to grab a copy of a vinyl picture disc, or other versions of the song, one of which included a limited edition signed by Cardi.

The single marks the third time Megan has collaborated with one of music’s most popular female acts following her “Hot Girl Summer” track which featured Nicki Minaj and her chart-topping “Savage” remix with Beyonce. Both artists are hard at work on their upcoming albums with “Wap” serving as the lead single for Cardi’s upcoming sophomore effort. As for Megan, she recently revealed her album will address the Black Lives Matter movement and arrive by the end of the summer.

Listen to “Wap” in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.