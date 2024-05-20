Fans at Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour stop in Chicago got to have a taste of her upcoming tequila. Meg announced the tequila brand, Chicas, on X (RIP, Twitter.com), writing, “CHICAGO HOTTIES YOUR CHICAS IS READY 🔥🔥🔥 yall get to have thee FIRST EXCLUSIVE TASTE OF MY NEW TEQUILA DROPPING SOON ☀️👙🔥 #hotgirlsummertour”

During the show, Meg also brought out the new hometown superstar, Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who even made the 5’9 rapper look petite. That didn’t stop Meg from twerking on Angel as she performed, sending the energy in the United Center — ahem — sky-high.

For the remaining Hot Girl Summer tour dates, see below. You can also check out the setlist and tour merch at the links provided.

05/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*

05/28 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena^

05/30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^

06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

06/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

06/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^

06/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^

06/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center^

06/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

06/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena^

06/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena^

07/04 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/05 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/07 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

07/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/11 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

07/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

07/16 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

07/17 — London, UK @ The O2

07/27 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival

^ with GloRilla