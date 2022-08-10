At some point in the not-so-distant future, Megan Thee Stallion is set to release a new album (which appears to be called Traumazine). Ahead of then, Meg has gone ahead and pulled back the curtain on the upcoming project a little bit via Twitter.

Last night, Megan started responding to fan tweets, with one fan asking, “You said the album was a lot of self-reflection. What inspired you to take this route for the album?” She replied, “I wrote this album for myself… I wanted to start writing in a journal but I said f*ck it I’ll put it in a song.”

Somebody else asked how long the tracklist is and Meg noted it’ll have 18 tracks. Another user wondered, “Was it hard for you to write songs for this project.” Meg answered, “Yes very [pleading face emoji] saying certain things you’ve never said out loud before is hard.”

A user asked if any songs on the album are going to be longer than two minutes and Meg said, “Now y’all know ima 3 verse type of girl so yes lol.”

Shortly after that, Megan decided she had spilled enough tea, tweeting, “Ok wait actually let’s not talk abt this tonight lol.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.