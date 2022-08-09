With both Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Megan Thee Stallion preparing new projects — DC’s League Of Super Pets for him, a new album for her — you might have expected both to be in the news cycle a lot this week. However, you probably wouldn’t have expected them to be in news posts together, since those projects are in separate media. But when The Rock was asked which celebrity’s pet he’d most want to be — an innocuous enough question, and on-theme for the film he’s promoting — worlds collided in a most hilarious and borderline bawdy way.

Johnson cheekily (and quickly) replied Megan Thee Stallion, which instantly sent the internet into a tizzy. While it’s obvious that Megan pampers her dogs 4oe, 5ive, Dos, Six, X, and Oneita, it was equally obvious that Johnson had other benefits in mind. Just look at that face!

not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saying he'll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog he'll be . LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY . pic.twitter.com/bzqsqerqHX — Timbo 😎 (@TimboFionna) August 7, 2022

Of course, Meg’s been spoken for, and her boyfriend, fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine, hit Twitter with his response, writing, “All our dogs named after #s. Just teach your wife to use seasoning. You’ll be iiight … Moana is the shit tho.” Fans had a field day with his reaction, wondering how a real-life confrontation between the rapper and ex-wrestler might go. It didn’t exactly shake out in Pardi’s favor.

Pardi ain’t did nothing to 5’4 Tory Lanez who shot his chick . Wtf he gonna do with 6’5 270 nigga used to wrestle for a living named The Rock lmaooooo https://t.co/3oEaD6ebp1 — 🦉 🏁 (@CalledMe_Buskey) August 8, 2022

Pardi really in a tough spot. The Rock has more money than him, is more famous than him, and can beat his ass. The male ego really isn't built for this kind of assault. https://t.co/vwSGzxmf1k — Tether Locklear 🇳🇬 (@its_kachi) August 8, 2022

Naturally, after a few hours of this treatment, he deleted the tweet and changed tactics. “Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock,” he cracked. “The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my shit 🗿.. I deleted it (yesterday).. cus it seem like ppl took it wrong .. thought maybe my joke was in poor taste.”

Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock 🪨 😂.. — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) August 8, 2022

The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my shit 🗿.. I deleted it (yesterday).. cus it seem like ppl took it wrong .. thought maybe my joke was in poor taste 😂 — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) August 8, 2022

Nah, man. You walked into that one. Good to see he’s taking it with good humor though. League of Super Pets is out now. Meg’s album is coming soon.