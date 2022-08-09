Megan Thee Stallion has been teasing her new album for a long time now, with songs like “Plan B” and “Pressurelicious” helping build up anticipation to unimaginable heights. Today, she raised it even higher by sharing a freestyle she did on Power 106 Los Angeles on Twitter.

“GRIND MODE IT’S ALBUM TIME HOTTIES GO CHECK OUT MY LA LEAKERS FREESTYLE,” she wrote while sharing the video, which quickly went viral. At a little over a minute and a half, the song is full of great quips that have fans flipping out in the replies. It’s performed to the instrumental from Warren G’s “Regulate” feat. Nate Dogg, which samples Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’.” Megan’s rap touches on a lot of topics, including her ongoing feud with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment: “How you want to be me, at the same time want to shake me / I be makin’ money on the motherf*kin’ daily / Got my label mad but them n****s gotta pay me.”

GRIND MODE 🔥🔥🔥ITS ALBUM TIME HOTTIES GO CHECK OUT MY LA LEAKERS FREESTYLE pic.twitter.com/xpAYmMWAVq — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 8, 2022

In an Instagram story late last month, the rapper announced that her next LP is done. “So happy abt my album,” she wrote. “It’s finished. It’s for the hotties. It’s honest. It’s me. It’s real.”

