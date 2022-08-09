On August 4, out of the blue, Megan Thee Stallion shared the definition of the word “traumazine,” which read, “the chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences.” Given that it’s a cool-sounding word and relevant to Megan’s recent experiences (most notably the whole Tory Lanez fiasco), it was quickly rumored that Traumazine would be the title of Meg’s next album. Now, it appears she may have confirmed it.

Today, the rapper shared a quick new teaser video, which is set at a rainy outdoor funeral and shows Megan, wearing all black, placing a black rose on a casket. Then, in comes a different version of Meg, this one wearing all white. After that reveal, the word “traumazine” is shown on screen. The post is captioned, “It almost that time…”

It almost that time… pic.twitter.com/oLEgn84CgG — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 9, 2022

Given that the video doesn’t exactly specify what “Traumazine” is, this doesn’t count as a confirmation of the album’s title (it could be just a song, after all). It sure does look like a confirmation, though.

Also relevant is that Megan recently shared a message about her album, writing on an Instagram Story last month, “So happy abt my album. It’s finished. It’s for the hotties. It’s honest. It’s me. It’s real.”

