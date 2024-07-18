Megan Thee Stallion completed her Hot Girl Summer Tour in London on Wednesday, July 17, which coincided with the apex of her involvement in Amazon Prime Day. But as much as Meg is an icon, a legend, and the moment, she’s always finding new ways to use her ever-exploding platform for good.

On Thursday, July 18, the Houston Chronicle reported that Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete And Thomas Foundation partnered with Bread Of Life, Inc. “to launch the Emergency Power Program,” which “will provide generators for senior citizens across Houston and enable them to access electricity during future natural disasters.”

The initiative comes after Hurricane Beryl destroyed Meg’s hometown Houston, leaving at least 18 people dead and two million people without power. According to the Houston Chronicle, six of the deceased passed due to “heat exposure during the loss of power.”

“It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms,” Megan said in a statement. “That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread Of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”