Amazon’s 10th Prime Day is going down soon, on July 16 and 17. We know this because Megan Thee Stallion just helped announce the news in a new commercial. The two-minute video is actually based on “It’s Prime Day,” a new song Meg wrote specifically for the ad. (The tune will also be a bonus track on the Amazon Music release of her upcoming album Megan and is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Music.)

The song/video see the rapper going through all the versions of “Megan Thee” she could possibly be thanks to the broad selection of items available on Amazon. Sparked by different products she comes across, Megan tries everything from cosplay (which she’s familiar with at this point) to being a lifeguard (she won’t be saving lives anytime soon) to jumping a dirtbike over a bunch of Amazon delivery vans (at which she’s so good that she even gets some mid-air shopping in).

Products Megan features in the video (and others) will be shoppable, too, as Amazon has set up a landing page full of Meg’s picks, which include early deals on items from her new Hot Girl Summer tour merch collection.

In a statement, Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, says, “Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event. In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons — with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings — including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.”