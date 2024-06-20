Megan Thee Stallion talked her talk when Charlamagne Tha God claimed (and then retracted) that she was “not an arena artist,” and her Hot Girl Summer Tour speaks for itself. Hot Girl Meg will perform a sold-out show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, June 21, but first, she brought the Hot Girl Summer Tour to Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Juneteenth.

WNBA guard Natasha Cloud and her Phoenix Mercury teammates, including Brittney Griner, were seated in the pit. Cloud held up her phone toward the stage with her screen reading, “COME TO OUR GAME.” Megan Thee Stallion saw it and her mouth was agape in flattery. “I’m invited to y’all game?” she said into the microphone. “‘Cause I seen y’all video. […] I’m so happy y’all came to the show! Can y’all come up on stage? I wanna see y’all.”

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion bonded with Chicago Sky star rookie Angel Reese when the Hot Girl Summer Tour hit the United Center. Similarly, GloRilla welcomed Reese and her Sky teammates on stage, and Megan Thee Stallion twerked on Reese.

There are two more opportunities for Meg to platform the WNBA during the Hot Girl Summer Tour. Let’s hope to see the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces join her over the weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion is set to release Megan, her third studio album, on June 28, and then her tour will head overseas in July. See all of her remaining dates here.