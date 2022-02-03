With Megan Thee Stallion between albums, it’s no surprise that fans have taken to speculation about her future work; what it’ll sound like, when it’ll arrive, and perhaps most of all, who it’ll feature. Meg was recently asked by People who she most wants to collaborate with in the future, answering Adele and Rihanna.

Today, she was asked a similar question by Billboard, and to her credit, she found another intriguing answer. This time, the question wondered which artist she’d like to do a full project with. She selected an R&B who has had a career breakout over the past year, receiving renewed attention with the release of her new EP, Heaux Tales.

“Me and Jazmine Sullivan would definitely have some stuff to talk about,” Meg replied. “We’ll have the girls crying, we’ll have the girls screaming, we’ll have the girls dancing, we’ll have the girls sipping wine, [and] sitting in the backyard sipping cognac. The men better go run and hide if me and Jazmine Sullivan do an EP, so that’s actually a really good idea. We need to get that in the works.”

Meanwhile, Meg herself remains an in-demand collaboration partner, most recently receiving the call from Jamaican singer Shenseea for the “WAP”-esque collaboration “Lick.”