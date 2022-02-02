Nearly two years ago, Megan Thee Stallion landed her first No. 1 song with a remix of Beyoncé’s “Savage.” The song was the first collaboration between the Houston natives and it also proved to be one of the biggest moments in Megan’s career. Now she’s ready to work with some more superstars. During a recent interview with People, the rapper listed two big names she’s ready to collaborate with. “Because I’ve manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal,” she told the publication. “Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab.”

Another name on Megan’s list, she also told People, is Adele. “If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer. I’m there, I’m here for it,” she said. “Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!” That would be apropos: It was just a couple of months ago that Megan and Adele went viral on TikTok after a fan mashed up Megan’s 2020 song “Body” with Adele’s “Water Under The Bridge” which can be found on her 2015 album 25.

Megan was recently announced as one of the headliners for the UK’s Parklife Festival, joining 50 Cent and Tyler The Creator as some of the big names who will perform.

