Megan Thee Stallion Just Picked Up A Legal Win Against Her Former Label Before Their Trial Officially Begins

While Megan Thee Stallion’s (real name Megan Pete) trial with Tory Lanez is her most pressing matter currently at hand, she’s still involved in another significant legal squabble: Her dispute with 1501 Certified Entertainment, her former label. On that front, though, she just got herself a win.

This summer, it was revealed that in her lawsuit against the label, Megan is asking for $1 million in damages. At the core of the dispute is a disagreement over whether Something For Thee Hotties, Meg’s 2021 project that compiles previously unreleased material and other works, counts as an album when it comes to Meg’s obligations to her record deal with 1501.

In September, 1501 filed a request for a pre-trial ruling (a “partial summary judgment”) declaring that Something For Thee Hotties be deemed not an album. Their argument was that the project it included previously available recordings and “failed to follow the proper approval procedures.” However, yesterday (December 28), a Texas judge denied the label’s request (as Rolling Stone reports), so Meg’s lawsuit can go to trial intact.

Meg replied to the motion on December 19 and it read in part, “Pete should be allowed her day in court to present evidence and testimony to the jury demonstrating that she has done all that was required of her in the delivery and release of her albums.”

Had the judge ruled in 1501’s favor, Megan would still owe the label another new album.

