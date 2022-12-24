Following a guilty verdict for Tory Lanez for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, several fans have shown their support. As Megan was met with online vitriol over the course of the past two years, her supporters are celebrating a feat of justice. Also showing support are several of her peers and fellow musicians in the industry.

Fellow Houston rapper Monaleo took to Twitter to express her gratitude as Megan received justice, saying, “This is major for her and for every other black women who has been taunted for speaking up about abuse and violence against them.”

So glad Megan got the justice she deserved. This is major for her and for every other black women who has been taunted for speaking up about abuse and violence against them . — MONALEO 🩸 (@themonaleo) December 23, 2022

She followed up, urging people to “Believe black women the FIRST time around.”

Believe black women the FIRST time around . — MONALEO 🩸 (@themonaleo) December 24, 2022

Sharing a similar sentiment was singer Tinashe, who said, “Sending love and healing to

@theestallion #ProtectBlackWomen”

Singer and Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe also took time to send Megan “the (((biggest hug))) (((love))) & (((peace)))”

Sending the (((biggest hug))) (((love))) & (((peace))) to Megan Pete @theestallion 🫶🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🗣️❤️‍🔥 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) December 24, 2022

Rapper Baby Tate also was happy to hear the verdict, and expressed her wishes for Megan to find the peace she deserves.