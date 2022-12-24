Following a guilty verdict for Tory Lanez for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, several fans have shown their support. As Megan was met with online vitriol over the course of the past two years, her supporters are celebrating a feat of justice. Also showing support are several of her peers and fellow musicians in the industry.
Fellow Houston rapper Monaleo took to Twitter to express her gratitude as Megan received justice, saying, “This is major for her and for every other black women who has been taunted for speaking up about abuse and violence against them.”
She followed up, urging people to “Believe black women the FIRST time around.”
Sharing a similar sentiment was singer Tinashe, who said, “Sending love and healing to
@theestallion #ProtectBlackWomen”
Singer and Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe also took time to send Megan “the (((biggest hug))) (((love))) & (((peace)))”
Rapper Baby Tate also was happy to hear the verdict, and expressed her wishes for Megan to find the peace she deserves.
“I can’t imagine the nightmare that this past two years has been for you @theestallion and I know that this verdict won’t erase that but I pray it helps you on your journey to finding peace and healing! We love you,” she said.
Singer, songwriter, and producer Finneas, who has previously spoken of his fandom for Megan, shared a short sentiment, “Megan thee stallion forever,” following the announcement of the verdict.
Fellow Texan Bobby Sessions, who previously collaborated with Meg on the Coming 2 America soundtrack cut “I’m A King,” celebrated Lanez’s guilty verdict, noting that “Megan is God’s Favorite.”
Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.