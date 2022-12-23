Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020, according to multiple in-court sources, including Law Crime News’ Meghann Cuniff and Los Angeles Times’ Jonah Valdez.

A jury has convicted Tory Lanez of all three charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A crazy and downright scary scene in the courtroom as his father and stepmother screamed about wicked injustice. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

BREAKING: The jury has found Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) GUILTY on all three counts in the 2020 Hollywood Hills shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The jury also found all three sentencing enhancements to be true. https://t.co/RS6ll6MUcf — jonah valdez (@jonahmv) December 23, 2022

The trial against Tory wrapped up today with both the prosecution and Tory’s defense giving their closing arguments. The jury was given leave to deliberate at 11:15 Thursday am and returned the verdict at 3:30 pm Friday. Evidence presented in the trial included gunshot residue on Lanez, witness testimony, and texts from Tory that suggested he had apologized for the incident. While Megan testified, Tory did not.

Tory was accused of charged with committing assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence after the July 2020 incident, in which Megan was left with bullet fragments in both feet. He avoided a fourth witness tampering charge for allegedly offering to bribe Megan due to the judge denying the motion to introduce a late charge after the trial had begun.

A contentious build-up to the trial followed, with Tory maintaining his innocence and apparently waging a behind-the-scenes press campaign to make it seem as if Megan was “framing” him for the shooting, which he suggested was committed by her friend Kelsey Harris, who was with them at the time.

While Tory saw his fortunes fall in the immediate wake of the shooting, Megan said that the scrutiny she faced during the intervening two years made her wish she’d died instead of being injured.

