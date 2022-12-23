tory lanez
Getty Image
Music

Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020, according to multiple in-court sources, including Law Crime News’ Meghann Cuniff and Los Angeles Times’ Jonah Valdez.

The trial against Tory wrapped up today with both the prosecution and Tory’s defense giving their closing arguments. The jury was given leave to deliberate at 11:15 Thursday am and returned the verdict at 3:30 pm Friday. Evidence presented in the trial included gunshot residue on Lanez, witness testimony, and texts from Tory that suggested he had apologized for the incident. While Megan testified, Tory did not.

Tory was accused of charged with committing assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence after the July 2020 incident, in which Megan was left with bullet fragments in both feet. He avoided a fourth witness tampering charge for allegedly offering to bribe Megan due to the judge denying the motion to introduce a late charge after the trial had begun.

A contentious build-up to the trial followed, with Tory maintaining his innocence and apparently waging a behind-the-scenes press campaign to make it seem as if Megan was “framing” him for the shooting, which he suggested was committed by her friend Kelsey Harris, who was with them at the time.

While Tory saw his fortunes fall in the immediate wake of the shooting, Megan said that the scrutiny she faced during the intervening two years made her wish she’d died instead of being injured.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×