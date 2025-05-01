Megan Thee Stallion’s Own Popeyes Restaurant Is Set To Open Very Soon

Way back in 2021, Megan Thee Stallion announced she had gotten into bed with Popeyes, to both launch a new sauce and to eventually open her own Popeyes location. Well, “eventually” is happening.

Meg recently shared a video of herself visiting the location currently under construction. In the caption, she writes, “MY VERY OWN @popeyes IS OPENING THIS SUMMER HOTTIES [fire emojis] I just visited my location while she’s still just bones [flaming heart emoji][chicken emoji] This is abt to be THEE LITTEST Popeyes ever.” TMZ notes the restaurant is in Miami.

In 2021, Meg said in a statement:

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants. Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes Americas, also said, “Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons, and Megan’s innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we’re doing. […] We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family and look forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur.”