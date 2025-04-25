Megan Thee Stallion was the most mentioned Coachella 2025 artist on X (formerly Twitter), according to the platform. From star-studded surprise cameos and supposed subtle taunting of a foe to her shutting down a romance rumor, the “Roc Steady” rapper gave viewers a lot to discuss.

Shortly after captivating the coveted festival’s massive crowd, Meg announced her next song would be here soon. Today (April 25), not only is Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single “Whenever” available on streaming services, the supporting video has been shared to YouTube.

Heavily coated with the southern imagery and color scheme of her mixtape Fever era, it is clear Tina Snow is back (at least her no nonsense attitude is). On the fearlessly rowdy track, Meg raps: “Twenty-four hours in a day, and the first thing y’all hoes do is start hatin’ / Couldn’t be me, about my breach, in my sleep gettin’ paid / One b*tch, two b*tch, three b*tch, four / Wanna fight me, over my hoe / Wanna see, taste this p*ssy, you might as well let that go / He feelin’ the pimp, he never just stealin’ the drip / He know that that these n****s gon’ hate / He know that you want him, ‘causе you know he f*ckin’ with me / And b*tch, he ain’t takin’ thе bait / Make no mistake, just ’cause I’m cute in this b*tch, don’t mean I won’t run in your sh*t.”

Last month, Megan provided fans with an update on her previously teased project, Megan: Act III. “Act III is being made,” she said. “I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life. I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f*ck with.”

“Whenever” appears to be the single and visual Meg hinted at.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s video for her new single “Whenever” above.