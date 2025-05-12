Megan Thee Stallion Finally Feels Famous Now That She’s Met Sandra Oh

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t just watch anime. She’s also a fan of Grey’s Anatomy. Or Killing Eve. Or maybe Sideways. Something with Sandra Oh in it, based on her reaction to meeting the actress at the 2025 Gold House Gold Gala on Saturday (May 10) at the Music Center in Los Angeles.

“You’ll never believe who I just seen,” Megan Thee Stallion said while standing next to Oh. “Bam! Oh my god! The icon, the legend. Wow! Come kill me. Whoa!” The “Whenever” rapper added that her “whole year’s made” and that she finally feels “famous.”

If only Meg had turned around at that moment and seen someone whose star power is greater than hers and Oh’s combined. I won’t spoil the surprise, but trust me, it’s worth watching the video.

Megan Thee Stallion also recently attended the 2025 Met Gala, where she broke the event’s “no phones” policy. “We are trying food at the Met,” Megan said in the video, which also features basketball player Angel Reese and rapper Doechii. They sampled white truffle lobster rolls, hamachi, vegan lox, and truffle chopped cheese, as prepared by chef Kwame Onwuachi. Their favorite? The cornbread with caviar. “We went in three times,” Reese said.