The Met Gala may have a “no phones” policy, but Megan Thee Stallion didn’t let that stop her from accumulating an impressive record of her night out. Not only did the “Whenever” rapper flout the policy, she uploaded her stylish celebrity interactions to social media for the world to see. Megan captured some selfie footage walking in with Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Olympian Gabby Douglas while joking “we not supposed to have our phone!” then captured shots during the dinner with Angel Reese, Angela Davis, Ciara, Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, Venus Williams, and more. You can check out a compilation of clips here.

While the theme for the evening (“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” based on the Costume Institute exhibit examining Black Dandyism) wound up getting a little lost in translation (of course), the stars who attended still manage to capture the crowd’s attention for a variety of reasons, from André 3000’s cover art cosplay, to ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s reveal of baby bump number three. Future turned heads with his new haircut and the pantless tights look ran the gamut from Jennie to Sabrina Carpenter. You can check out some of Uproxx’s favorite looks from the red carpet here.