It was the best. It was so much better than running around trying to get a dish done in 15 minutes. And I was able to be more empathetic to them, because I’ve been in their seat. So I wasn’t judging on the standpoint of “holier than thou.” It was more like, “How much time do you have to do this?” Oh, that’s plenty of time. Or, “Aw man, I know that time flies, so good job for what you got done.” There was more of an understanding from the judges panel this time around. With chefs at that caliber, Vince and I are always wondering, “Does anyone really, truly mess up that bad?” Are there times where people really miss? I got to say no comment on that one. [Laughs.] You’ll just have to watch the show. It’s interesting to talk to you now, in a time of complete restaurant upheaval. You know that world and you know how to navigate the upheaval bit — because your first big shot was a tasting menu concept and maybe it didn’t work out the way that you’d hoped. And then you came back with something that was really working and obviously that was affected by the pandemic. Well, the first restaurant was just a pop-up. So it was exactly how I wanted. Oh, was — No, it wasn’t, it wasn’t. [Laughs] I called it that because it only lasted nine weeks. To your credit, you’ve carved such a fascinating career with so much risk-taking in such a short time. So you feel like the right person to speak on what you see post-pandemic cooking looking like. How do you see restaurants evolving coming out of this pandemic?

You know, I think it’s going to be interesting. We’re going to have to wait and see, you know. I wish I had the answer to that. I think, honestly, a lot of restaurants closed, but there’s going to be a resurgence — a lot of restaurants opening because they’re getting deals on rent. So I think there’s going to be an influx of new restaurants opening and we have to see how it fares — if people are willing to go out and be around people, be amongst people. I think they will be. I think people are tired of doing dishes, mainly. They’re also tired of staying at home. Human beings are social creatures, so we want to interact with each other. Restaurants will be back. It’s going to take some time and the landscape will look a little bit differently. One of the things I’ve always admired about your food is the storytelling aspect. I think it actually lends itself really well to the new moment that we’re heading into. People learned how to cook a little bit in quarantine. I think they’re going to come out of this saying, “Look, I don’t want to have someone cook for me something that I can do just as well, if not better, for my particular palate at home.” So I think the pairing of storytelling with technique that you have is going to really stand out in the post-quarantine era. If a dish has a story, it has a soul. People don’t go out just to eat, they go to escape. People go to pasta restaurants because of the way that the restaurant made them feel — not just what they were served. So I think chefs are safe in that regard. Even if you’re ordering a grilled cheese sandwich, it comes with service, it comes with music, it comes with the energy of other people eating around you. And I think that the restaurants offer a vibe. We’re selling a vibe, at the end of the day. And we just so happen to serve a plate of food with that vibe. There’s also a conversation right now about representation in cooking. And how people have been failed. What are your hopes for the future of the restaurant industry? I think representation matters so much, not just in the forward-facing positions. It’s also in investments and investors and editors and critics. There needs to be a diverse group of people in the food industry at all levels. I wrote an article a few years ago, “A Jury of My Peers.” It talked about a Dave Chappelle skit where a person was arrested. It was kind of like a play on Law and Order. And at the end there was a white guy getting arrested for something silly. And the judge was like, “You’re being judged by a jury of your peers. So this is a fair trial.” And the jury was all Black dudes with stereotypical… you know, Tims, do-rags, all this stuff. But that’s a reality for us when we’re being judged in the courtroom and out of the courtroom by people that have no emotional connection to our culture at all. So then how can we, how can that food be reported on fairly and effectively? How can awards be given out fairly and effectively if there’s no connection to a culture that is unlike theirs [the critic’s] or something that seems a little bit foreign?

I think that’s what really needs to change for this industry to really change. We need somebody diversifying the boards of these awards and the boardrooms where people are planning out magazines. We need to be diversifying the people that are going out and sourcing the talent and putting people on the radar. I also feel like there are conversations about how food is produced happening more these days. Are you excited about where like the future of American agriculture and the products that you’re able to serve when you’re cooking are headed? People are more conscious about it now, but I also think it is a gimmick and that’s where it’s a little bit frustrating. “Farm to table” or “buy local” — if you’re responsible, you should be doing that anyway. It doesn’t need to be something that’s broadcasted. Cause then when you don’t have it, it’s a false narrative, right? Because we do have to run out and get something every now and then. We do run out of things and need to just get whatever’s close by to make service happen. But if you’re thinking consciously, you should be doing these things anyway. And I’m excited for diners to really have the knowledge of what it takes to procure ingredients. Then they’ll think about that in terms of food waste and how much they’re wasting food. Cause we throw out 30% of all food that’s produced, which is a disgusting number when one in five children are hungry every single day. So we’ve got a ways to go, but I’m always excited about it. I’m always optimistic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kwame Onwuachi (@chefkwameonwuachi) Do you, do you know what your next big cooking project will be coming out of the quarantine? Or is that still kind of in flux? It’s in flux. I talk to someone who wants to open a restaurant every single week. It’s just about waiting for the right time.

When you take those meetings, how do you describe your own cooking philosophy? Like what stuff excites you and what stories you want to tell on the plate coming out of the pandemic? Stories excite me, always. That’s what most of my restaurants have been built around, down to the name. True narratives excite me. That’s where the learning begins. You get to learn about someone’s culture. You get to learn about them as a person. You get to learn about the vibe that they’re trying to create. I think that’s the beautiful thing about opening a restaurant — creating this piece of art that can be enjoyed and interpreted through different lenses based on the person who had the glasses on.So I’m taking my time, you know? It has to be the right person to do the restaurant with the right place, the right time, the right location… everything. Do you see yourself continuing to cook for a long time? I mean, there are so many people who have made their name as chefs and then want to get into other parts of the industry or want to be camera facing. But do you see yourself cooking for a long time? In some capacity. I may not be physically in a place cooking every day, but I’ll have an influence on the menu and create a space for people to enjoy my cuisine. I think that’s important in this industry, but I also think it’s not necessary. People are becoming “more than a chef” because being a chef doesn’t just mean operating a restaurant. It means being a leader and knowing about food, obviously, and how to operate. But there are so many different ways you can take this beautiful craft and craft it into something that you want to do, that makes you happy, that excites you. I’m excited to find out what those things are for you as things open up. Talk to me about this beer partnership you’re doing. How did that all come about? I’ve been working with Guinness for about three years now — doing events in person, creating recipes, I even went out to Ireland and cooked for this huge, huge meat-centric event utilizing Guinness. So it’s something that I’ve always been drawn to. I lived in Africa and it’s extremely popular there. I think it’s like the second-largest importer of Guinness. And it’s a part of the culture in Nigeria. It’s the first beer I tasted. It’s something that my family drinks.