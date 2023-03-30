Towards the end of 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. In the days following the verdict, though, it was reported that Lanez hired David Kenner, who previously represented Death Row co-founder Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg, and planned to appeal the conviction. Now, Lanez is going forward with trying to clear his name.

Rolling Stone reports that according to legal documents they’ve obtained, Lanez has filed a motion for a new trial. Lanez’s lawyers, Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma, cite multiple grounds, such as a claim that the judge “erroneously allowed” jurors to watch “a September 2020 Instagram post from Lanez’s personal account claiming Megan’s now-estranged best friend Kelsey Harris was not the shooter.”

The motion reads, “The court erred on numerous questions of law in allowing the People to introduce this post, depriving defendant of a fair trial. The only acceptable remedy for this miscarriage of justice is a new trial.”

As for what happened with Kenner, Lanez told Rolling Stone, “Due to a scheduling conflict, David Kenner will no longer be a part of my defense team. I would like to thank Mr. Kenner for his hard work and wise counsel. Jose Baez will continue to represent me as first chair and Matthew Barhoma as second chair.”

