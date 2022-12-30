Tory Lanez’ Damning Jail Phone Call Was Released And It’s Changing Some Fans’ Minds About The Outcome Of The Trial

Last week, Tory Lanez was convicted of assault, negligently discharging a firearm, and illegal possession of that firearm after being accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020. During the week-long trial, the jury heard from witnesses including Megan Thee Stallion herself and a local resident of the neighborhood in which the shooting occurred, as well as the recorded statement from Meg’s friend Kelsey Harris and a jail phone call from Lanez to Harris in which Tory appears to apologize for the shooting.

Now, after the trial concluded, some of that evidence has become public record after the audio from Tory’s jail call surfaced online. Although Tory’s defense tried to portray the call as the rapper apologizing for allegedly pitting the two friends against each other, the jury saw it as a damning admission of guilt. Along with Harris’ testimony, it was enough to convince them that he had pulled the trigger. While some observers had remained skeptical of the reporting of the trial by reputable outlets such as Rolling Stone and the Los Angeles Times, preferring to be informed by unlicensed gossip blogs, it appears that with this information becoming widely available, perceptions are beginning to shift on social media, where Megan Thee Stallion was dragged through the mud in attempts to discredit her on behalf of the accused.

The veracity of the audio recording has been confirmed by reporters who were present for the trial, including Law Crime News’ Meghann Cuniff, who has acquired the cheeky nickname “Meghann Thee Reporter” on Twitter for her work during the trial. Meanwhile, Tory Lanez awaits sentencing after being convicted; he faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation back to Canada.

I can easily confirm that the audio floating around of Tory Lanez’s jail call to Kelsey, the gunshots, Kelsey’s interview with prosecutors etc are authentic. Court can release exhibits after trials, and that’s what happened here. I don’t have my own copies yet but will soon. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 30, 2022

Tory Lanez: I fucked up. I was drunk and wildin. No excuse for my actions tho. I'm sorry bro Kelsey (at the hospital with Meg): yeah this shit bout to get hot for you Tory's defense: Ladies & gentlemen of the court Kelsey shot Meg Mans got his lawyer with a Longhorn gift card — 🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 (@DragonflyJonez) December 30, 2022

Jail Operator: “This phone call is being recorded and could be used against you, so please don’t say anything to the incriminate your self” Tory Lanez & Kelsey: pic.twitter.com/xoVgN2IOjv — James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) December 30, 2022

Even with 3 eyewitnesses including herself as a victim, bullet fragments in her feet, video of her bleeding from her feet- There were people who chose not to believe her rather than to believe something that made no sense at all. It was not until some heard Tory himself — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) December 30, 2022

That satisfied the minds of those who are absurdly and delusionally skeptical about What happened to Meg, but finally hearing an audio recording of the person who committed the act of violence against her apologetic for having wronged her. That audio isn’t a surprise- it’s been — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) December 30, 2022