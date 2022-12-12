Tory Lanez Tested Positive For Gunshot Residue Ahead Of His Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

The trial against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion has officially begun, with the defense and prosecution giving their opening statements in court today. While testimonies and the like will proceed later this week, the opening statements have yielded some important facts, including each side’s respective strategy for the trial. While Tory’s defense will try to cast doubt on Meg’s recollection by suggesting her friend Kelsey Harris fired the shots that struck her in both feet, Meg remains “adamant” that she saw Tory firing the gun, according to Rolling Stone‘s Nancy Dillon.

Complicating the matter is the fact that both Harris and Tory tested positive for gunshot residue ahead of the trial. As Dillion points out, this makes sense considering the gun was fired in an enclosed space, giving the gunshot residue little room to travel. Meanwhile, Harris is due to testify that it was Tory who fired the weapon, wounding Meg as he allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!”

Lanez denies being shooter Megan will testify & is adamant she saw Lanez fire Lanez’s atty plans to present theory Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Harris could have discharged gun (Both Lanez & Harris tested+ for GSR… it travels in small spaces) Harris also due to testify — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 12, 2022

Prosecutor said in opening statement that Kelsey Harris will testify that she “saw her close friend get shot by the defendant.” — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 12, 2022

Tory was initially charged with carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 incident, then charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm after Megan accused him of shooting her a few weeks later. Part of his defense will hinge on Megan changing her story in the intervening weeks; she says she told police she cut her feet on glass at a party out of fear of their response, considering Black people don’t even have to be armed to be shot to death by nervous officers.

Meanwhile, Tory accrued a third charge as the trial began its jury selection process last week as prosecutors added discharging a firearm with gross negligence to their list of accusations. More updates will become available as the trial continues this week.