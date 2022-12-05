After a year’s worth of delays, increasingly aggressive bickering, and a suspected misinformation campaign to influence the outcome, Tory Lanez’s trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion has officially begun. As a result, Lanez is no longer confined to house arrest, according to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, who has been observing the preliminaries at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse and will presumably be providing more updates as the trial continues this week.

Judge David Herriford explained that the reason he released Tory from house arrest — a decision that was protested by the prosecution — was so the Canadian rapper/singer would be able to prepare for the trial alongside his counsel. “I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect,” Herriford is quoted.

Tory Lanez is charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The charges stem from a 2020 incident in which Tory allegedly shot at Megan Thee Stallion during an argument after a party as she walked away from his car. Bullet fragments were found in the Houston rapper’s feet, and she has maintained ever since that Tory was the one who fired the shots. Meanwhile, Tory argued that he was “framed,” while the only witnesses, Tory’s driver and one of Meg’s friends, have refused to speak out either way.

In the two years since, Tory was issued a restraining order to stay away from Megan and placed on house arrest as a result of his alleged September assault on fellow singer August Alsina in Chicago.