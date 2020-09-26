On Friday, Tory Lanez broke his two-month silence following the shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion, not releasing an apology but a new project, entitled Daystar. Tracks like “Money Over Fallouts,” for example, found the Toronto native claiming he was framed for the shooting, while “Sorry But I Had To…” saw him attempting to poke holes in the accusations. But less than a day after the project’s arrival came a new report that made the situation worse. According to a report from Complex, Tory allegedly told Megan Thee Stallion to “dance, b*tch” prior to shooting at her feet in July.

The report claims that after the shooting, Tory attempted to offer Megan hush money. Previously Megan’s lawyer Alex Spiro reportedly said Tory launched a “smear campaign” against the Houston rapper. “We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative about the events that occurred on July the 12th,” Spiro said in a statement to TMZ.

In addition to refuting Megan’s claims on the album, Tory also took shots at Kehlani and Kaash Paige for their comments against him regarding the July shooting incident.

(via Complex)

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.