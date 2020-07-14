TMZ reports Tory Lanez was arrested Sunday morning after an altercation at a Hollywood Hills house party apparently turned violent. Police charged the Canadian rapper with possession of a concealed weapon. Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly also in the car and suffered a minor injury to her foot from broken glass.

Police were called to the party in response to a “disturbance” around 4:30am which witnesses reported began with an argument near an SUV parked outside and ended with gunfire. After someone fired shots in the air, the SUV fled the scene. Witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle, from which they were able to locate it shortly afterward. Police searched the vehicle and found gun. Tory was charged with a felony, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion previously got into some trouble while spending time in each other’s company during quarantine. Fans noticed during a livestream of Tory’s Quarantine Radio that the two rappers weren’t observing social distancing rules and teased the two with dating rumors. Those rumors will likely be exacerbated by the news that they were partying together, but considering how their last few rendezvous have turned out, they might want to stick with “Netflix and chill” for their next few “dates.”

