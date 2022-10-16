Megan Thee Stallion shined on last night’s (October 15) episode of Saturday Night Live, where she pulled in double duty as the show’s host and musical guest. During the episode, Megan, along with the SNL cast, shared a music video for “We Got Brought,” a skit hilariously detailing the social anxiety that comes with being somebody’s plus one at an outing.

In the video, Megan goes for a night out, playing the sister of SNL actress Punkie Johnson.

“I don’t love strangers, but I do love to drink,” Megan raps.

She is joined by Bowen Yang, who is the guest of his besty, Heidi Gardner. Ego Nwodim plays the girlfriend of Devon Walker. Walker, Johnson, and Gardner’s characters all know each other because they grew up together, and the three head to the bar to get shots, leaving Megan, Nwodim, and Yang at the table to hold their seats.

“It’s hell on earth, but we’re trying to push through,” raps Megan, “I ask where are y’all from.”

Nwodim jumps in, asking, “And what do you do?”

Megan later hilariously makes her escape by saying she’s going to the bathroom, but then activates an emergency exit alarm.

Check out the video above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.