In her second performance of the night, Megan Thee Stallion treated viewers to a double dose of fan favorites from her second album, Traumazine. Joined by guitarists and drummers on the Saturday Night Live stage, as well as a group of dancers, Megan opened with an electrifying performance of “NDA.”

She bounces to the beat, front and center of the stage, as her dancers respond, following suit. The beat quickly transitions into “Plan B,” the unapologetic, kiss-off anthem that launched the Traumazine era.

Although she appeared to be in good spirits during the show, this may be the last Megan performance we see for a while. Last night (October 14), after news broke that her Los Angeles home had been burglarized, she revealed that she is planning to take a break.

“I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she said.

She followed up, saying “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”

Despite the horrific incident, Megan continues to remind us that even in the face of adversity, nothing can stop her from doing what she’s meant to do.

Check out the full performance above.

