This past April, Megan Thee Stallion sat down for an interview with Gayle King about the alleged Tory Lanez shooting. King asked Megan if she was in a relationship with Tory at the time, as Lanez had claimed, and she responded simply, “I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory.”

Now, though, Lanez’s assault trial has started, which has brought to light the fact that Meg’s denial wasn’t true. On December 12, in an opening statement, prosecutor Alexander Bott said the two were in fact romantically involved. When Megan took the stand yesterday (December 13), she confirmed she in fact did have an intimate but non-exclusive relationship with Lanez (as NPR reports). Meg said she hid the relationship from Kelsey Harris, who was with them at the time of the alleged shooting, since Harris had a “crush on” Lanez.

Meg was asked why she hadn’t previously revealed the nature of her and Lanez’s relationship and she said she was embarrassed “because it’s disgusting at this point.” She continued, “How could I share my body with someone who could do this to me?”

The fight that apparently led to Meg being shot supposedly began when Lanez tried to pit Meg and Harris against each other, by hinting at the relationship and calling them “b*tches and hoes.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.