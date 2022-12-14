Megan Thee Stallion Los Angeles Superior Court Tory Lanez Trial 2022
Megan Thee Stallion Wishes Tory Lanez ‘Would Have Just Shot And Killed’ Her, She Said During Her Emotional Testimony

Yesterday (December 13) was emotional for Megan Thee Stallion, as she took the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court and testified as part of the Tory Lanez assault trial, stemming from when he allegedly shot her in the foot back in 2020. Megan has discussed that night previously, but in court, she got more publicly vulnerable about it than ever before.

With her “voice breaking” (as NPR reports), Meg said of how the incident has impacted her mental health, “I can’t even be happy. I can’t hold conversations with people for a long time. I don’t feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me, if I knew I would have to go through this torture.”

As for how she felt in the immediate aftermath of being shot, she revealed, “I felt shocked. I felt hurt. I wasn’t sure if this was really happening. I looked at my feet, I saw the blood, and I fell to the ground.”

Of the more long-term effects the situation had, Meg lamented, “This situation has only been worse for me and it has only made him more famous. Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life… This whole situation in the industry is like a big boy’s club… I’m telling on one of y’all friends, now you’re all about to hate me.”

