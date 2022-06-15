In September, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez will find themselves in court over Lanez allegedly shooting Megan. When all that is said and done, Meg knows exactly what she wants the outcome to look like.

In a new Rolling Stone feature, Meg said, “I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail.”

Speaking about she and Lanez initially bonding over the mutual loss of their mothers, Meg also noted, “I thought we had a real connection. I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot at me at all.”

Elsewhere, she said, “What nobody knows is, I had to get the surgery the same night. I stayed in the hospital in California for maybe four days, then I was in New York for a while. Both of my legs wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more. And I was f*cked up.”

Of her detractors, Meg noted, “I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.'”

Read the full feature here.

