Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Next Album Titled ‘Traumazine?’

It has been just over a year and a half since Megan Thee Stallion shared her debut album Good News and it appears the long-awaited follow-up may be on the way. Yesterday (August 4), the Houston Hottie posted the definition of the word “traumazine,” reading “the chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences.”

Megan Thee Stallion reveals that her sophomore album is officially finished via IG story. pic.twitter.com/U61ZJQDAy5 — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) July 27, 2022

Though the post is vague, one could easily surmise she is referring to the alleged shooting back in July 2020. However, the forthcoming album allegations check out when one recalls how Meg trademarked the word “traumazine” back in June and told Rolling Stone that her next album would express a myriad of emotions. In July, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper said that the album was “probably like 95 percent done” before a later Instagram story post confirmed that it is finished.

With all this in mind, it makes sense that her fans grew enthused and expressed it on social media.

We are getting ready for a new Era of Megan Thee Stallion…this will be Legendary🔥🔥Let’s go @theestallion #MEGANISCOMING #TRAUMAZINE pic.twitter.com/x9u4V6FmoG — theequeenstallion1👑Pressurelicious (@queen_stallion1) August 5, 2022

“Megan thee stallion Teases An Upcoming Project Titled “Traumazine”. Ae You Guys Excited For This?” pic.twitter.com/wvknJ0Zz3Q — Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) August 4, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion on her upcoming album #TRAUMAZINE 👀 pic.twitter.com/n5fXysKEuT — TEE SNOW | TRAUMAZINE (@PuIIUpLate) August 4, 2022

Megan thee stallion trending along with her new album title #TRAUMAZINE 🤌🏾🎀🐎🐎 Come on Meg pic.twitter.com/sthyNKOZcX — SlayBells🎀💅🏾 (@NoLove822) August 4, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion teases the title ‘TRAUMAZINE’ ahead of her new era. pic.twitter.com/WLchHbp7Y8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2022

It is possible this ends up a single, but either way, all signs are pointing to some form of new Megan music in the near future. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper has had an active 2022, releasing “Plan B,” “Flamin’ Hottie,” “Lick” with Shenseea, “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, and the recent “Pressurelicious” featuring Future.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the potential album announcement above.

